Marty Watson had just put gas in her gray Nissan Altima and saw a guy in a truck following her.

The 20-year-old Black woman from Wilmington was alone.

A few blocks later that truck and three others blocked her way, and two struck her vehicle, she says.

She claims four white men approached with guns pointed at her. They cursed her, dragged her out and held a taser to her neck.

Then one said, “I think we have the wrong person” and they drove off without apology. But first, one smashed her rear window, she says.

The men were actually undercover state troopers on an anti-crime task force and searching for a man and a woman suspected in the armed robbery that day of a pawn shop several miles away in the Bear area.

But those holdup suspects were allegedly together in a dark gray Nissan Maxima – not the lighter gray Nissan Altima that Watson was driving by herself, her lawyer Emeka Igwe said Thursday.