Delaware approves new rules for police use of force

Delaware cops will no longer be able to avoid prosecution for shooting a suspect by saying they believed an officer or someone else was in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

That’s because Delaware lawmakers Tuesday joined almost every other state in adopting a higher legal standard than the one that has allowed officers to escape criminal charges even in cases when a shooting was suspect.

Now the standard is what a reasonable officer would have done in the same situation – a slightly more “objective” burden of proof than the test that has been in place for more than 70 years.

State House members approved the bill in a 25-16 vote. It passed the Senate in a 14-7 vote earlier this month. It’s now awaiting Gov. John Carney’s signature to become law. Carney’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether he would sign the bill.

After the vote, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said the legislation would fix one of America’s weakest use-of-force laws. “If anything should be objective and reasonable, it should be the line that allows one person to take another’s life,” Jennings said in a statement.

“The words ‘I thought’ should not be an automatic get-out-of-jail-free card for any defendant. Thanks to hard work by our partners in the legislature, and the voices of countless Delawareans, it won’t be anymore.”