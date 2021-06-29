Bill to change Delaware police Bill of Rights won’t happen this year

As a result of the influence the opposition has had on other lawmakers, Lockman decided not to run the bill in the Senate, fearing it would be defeated or watered down in the House.

“We do have some work to do to make sure that we have a version of this bill that can get through the House, can get to the governor’s desk, and be signed,” she said in a town hall meeting Monday night.

“I think some of the concerns that were brought up about the bill, as it’s currently written, I think do resonate with some of my colleagues. And quite frankly, I believe it’s my responsibility as a lead sponsor of the bill to facilitate the process of making those changes in a way that can stay faithful to the spirit of the bill that we have.”

Lakeisha Nix, whose brother Lymond Moses was killed by New Castle County Police in January, said news of the delay was “very disheartening.”

“I feel like it’s time to lobby. It is time to protest because, I don’t know, it seems like there’s just this message being sent that the people who are in power do not care about us,” Nix said. “I don’t know what we can do to make them care other than protest, lobby, and let people know that this is not right.”

Her family is suing the county in a federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations, excessive force, and wrongful death.

Lockman said her goal is to bring the legislation back in January, when lawmakers reconvene for the second half of their two-year session.

“I think the next six months are going to be really critical for us to continue this conversation,” she said. “I understand and share the sense of sort of shock and grief about not being able to pass this bill right now.”