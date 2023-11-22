New Castle County launches police accountability board to address systemic policing issues

New Castle County is the first jurisdiction in Delaware to create a police accountability board under an ordinance approved earlier this month by County Council.

The ordinance comes as part of a collaborative effort among a variety of groups including the state’s Office of Defense Services, NAACP, the county police department, ACLU, Delaware Center for Justice, and Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.

“We are absolutely thrilled about the establishment of this New Castle County police accountability board, as it marks a monumental step in the right direction,” said Jennifer Thompkins, president & CEO of Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.

“This long-awaited development demonstrates our society’s collective commitment to positive change. With its creation, we can have a process that is dedicated to reviewing, addressing and aid in updating policy and practices within the police department. Moreover, it symbolizes a significant turning point in our ongoing pursuit of justice and fairness for all members of society.”

She added the board aims to bridge the gap between the community and police officers.

“Setting up this board really allows all parties to come to the table and have a greater understanding of what it means to be in community, essentially. So from that, the hope and what we’re edging towards is to make sure that this is a much more equitable process as far as policing in communities,” she said. “We are about making sure that every single citizen — particularly those who are disenfranchised, those who are of color— has parity and civil rights.”