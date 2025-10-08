What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Some Delaware lawmakers say they’re concerned that Tyler Technologies — the appraisal company that conducted the state’s recent property reassessments — controls algorithms and data used to determine property values in two of the state’s three counties.

Kent and Sussex counties presented Tuesday at the second hearing of a special legislative committee examining the recent once-in-40-year property assessments and exploring possible fixes for the next round of reassessments. The committee also heard from the International Association of Assessing Officers and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, which study fair and efficient taxation methods.

Kent completed its reassessments in 2024, ahead of Sussex and New Castle counties.

Representatives from Kent and Sussex said Tyler Technologies, not the counties themselves, control the calculations of their property reassessments. Both counties use Tyler’s software for some administrative functions, paying the company on an annual or quarterly basis.

State Sen. Dan Cruce, D-Wilmington, said he was also concerned that Tyler’s agreements could position the company to be chosen again as the contractor for property reassessments, but at a higher cost.

“I want us to pay attention to what sounds like an initial, very low-ball bid, and then technology now in our counties that’s likely hard to extract or start over should another vendor be chosen in the future,” he said. “And then initial due diligence sounding like the price could be a lot higher.”

Homeowners throughout the state face county and school taxes increases, in some cases up to thousands of dollars, after property values were reassessed for the first time in decades.

Much of the tax burden in New Castle County shifted from commercial properties to residential homes. New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry said earlier this month that the average residential assessments in New Castle County rose by 477%, while the average nonresidential evaluations went up 233%.

The shift was not as pronounced in Sussex County, where homes went from 84% to 88% of the tax base, while commercial properties went from 10% to 8%. Sussex County’s 2023 reassessments was its first since 1974.

Tyler has maintained that its methodology meets industry standards. Information from the International Association of Assessing Officers appeared to support the City of Wilmington’s argument that certain parts of the city failed to meet equity standards for price-related differentials and bias. The poorest areas of the city are seeing the highest tax increases.

The IAAO representative also noted that it’s common for certain zones to be out of compliance while the entire area as a whole meets ratio standards.

Public outcry mounted in New Castle County over the tax spikes prompted state lawmakers to pass limited legislative fixes and hold hearings. The process has gone more smoothly in the two downstate counties.