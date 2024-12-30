From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For some residents in New Castle County, a family of four crams into a one-bedroom apartment, unable to afford larger accommodations as rent rises faster than wages.

For many Delawareans, the dream of securing a comfortable, affordable home remains just out of reach. Soaring housing costs, limited inventory and outdated development models have left families struggling to find solutions that fit their needs.

But a new county ordinance in Delaware’s most populous, northernmost county aims to change that. By embracing the concept of “pocket housing,” the county has introduced a bold approach creating smaller, community-centered homes that prioritize affordability and sustainability.

A plan rooted in community input

The ordinance, passed in mid-December, stems from the county’s comprehensive development plan, a 500-page document shaped by years of community outreach and participation.

“The comp plan itself had recommendations for creating more by-right housing, affordable housing projects and that’s really the genesis of where this came from,” said Charuni Patibanda, the general manager of New Castle County’s Department of Land Use. “We were all so inspired by other projects that were proposed in New Castle County that would essentially incentivize starter homes to be built and just more affordable housing by essentially lowering the cost of the related infrastructure.”

Pocket housing stands apart from traditional developments by clustering compact homes around shared open spaces such as courtyards or gardens. These neighborhoods eliminate the need for sprawling roads and driveways, reducing costs while fostering a stronger sense of community.