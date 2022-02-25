N.J. Assembly to vote on police reform measures next week

New Jersey General Assembly members plan to take up police reform when the lower house meets for a voting session on Monday afternoon.

A board list posted on the Legislature’s website on Thursday said lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that would require local police departments to hold at least two community roundtable discussions each year.

Another bill would require local police departments to undergo diversity and implicit bias training.

“It’s a way to bridge that gap and foster a relationship between both parties, because no matter what, the community will be here, and the police will be here,” Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-31) said.

McKnight is the primary sponsor of the community roundtable bill.

She has been vocal about police reform in the wake of protests over George Floyd’s murder in 2020.