Gov. Murphy addresses Russian invasion of Ukraine, reparations in N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday offered his thoughts on tensions in Russia and on reparations during a monthly show with public radio stations in the tri-state region.

As a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared imminent Wednesday evening, Murphy praised the Biden administration for what he called standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a thug,” Murphy said.

“He’s a bad guy and I applaud the Biden administration and maybe more broadly, the alliance, that Putin has somehow managed to bring everybody closer together than they were within NATO,” he added.

Russia attacked Ukraine Thursday morning, hitting several places with airstrikes and shelling, according to the Associated Press.