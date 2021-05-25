Changes to Delaware’s ‘use-of-force’ law part of criminal justice reform push

Delaware’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights provides broad protections for police, shielding the results of disciplinary investigations from public view.

Legislation introduced on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder would change that.

State Sen. Tizzy Lockman’s SB 149 would amend the officers’ bill of rights to make records of police misconduct publicly accessible.

“It’s been very clear to me, from the people that I serve in the 3rd District, that this is reform that is past due and deeply desired,” Lockman said Tuesday morning. “I also represent families who have experienced being on the wrong side of some of these incidents, and certainly want to be clear that they deserve to see this increased accountability and transparency and deserve justice.”

Advocates of the new legislation say LEOBOR’s secrecy helps protect officers who act inappropriately.

They point to former Dover Police Officer Thomas Webster as a prime example. Webster remained on the force despite nearly 30 use-of-force reports against him. He was eventually charged with assault after a dashboard camera captured video of him kicking Lateef Dickerson in the face and breaking his jaw during a 2013 incident.

Webster was eventually acquitted of assault charges, but was accused of misconduct again after joining the police department in Greensboro, Maryland. He was removed from service after the 2018 death of Anton Black, who died a “sudden cardiac death” after being arrested by Webster and two off-duty officers.

“For too long, police misconduct records have been secret,” said Assistant Public Defender Misty Seemans. “We are the great First State, but we are the last state in the country with a specific confidentiality clause in our LEOBOR.”