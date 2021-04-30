The only approved measure that drew serious pushback was the one to change the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, which now shields internal police misconduct findings from the public. It was opposed by police on the task force and two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Ruth Briggs King and Sen. Brian Pettyjohn.

The task force rejected one proposal — to allow police to be sued in their personal capacity.

Citizen member Ronald Handy joined others in support of another recommendation — requiring agencies to evaluate officers on how they engage with the public.

“In a lot of these communities that you are speaking about, the only interaction that happens is police coming in and trying to be figures of authority,’’ Handy told fellow members.

He said it builds goodwill when officers visit neighborhoods when not responding to an incident, or even out of uniform.

“If we can get police officers to come in at other times, when they can be seen as regular people [who] are concerned, people will tend to trust you more,’’ he said.

His remarks elicited an emphatic “Well said!” by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who added that many measures are ready to be introduced in the Legislature, which will meet through June 30.

The Legislative Black Caucus created the task force last June in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis at the hands of police and protests across Delaware.

State Rep. Franklin Cooke, a Democrat and retired New Castle County police officer who co-chairs the task force, said Floyd’s death was a seminal moment.

“For many, this was an awakening and awareness, but for others, it was another reminder of the many challenges and dangers our community faces every day,” Cooke said.