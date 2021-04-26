Wilmington protesters call for new law to ensure independent oversight of police

Updated: 5:30 p.m.

Days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, roughly 100 protesters gathered at Rodney Square in Wilmington Sunday afternoon to demand justice for another Black man killed by law enforcement.

In January, New Castle County Police fatally shot 30-year-old Lymond Moses in Wilmington, shortly after officers found him asleep in a running car parked near his mother’s home.

Recently released bodycam footage of the incident shows two white officers asking Moses to get out of the car after telling him they saw marijuana in plain view. Moses drove off instead.

The officers, who have yet to be identified, fired several shots after Moses made a U-turn at a dead end and began driving back towards the officers. The footage shows the officers continuing to shoot at the moving car, even after it appears to swerve around them. One of the officers struck Moses in the head, causing the car to collide head-on with a police SUV before striking a telephone pole.

Emeka Igwe, the lawyer representing Moses’ family, has said the bodycam footage contradicts the police department’s account of the deadly incident, which maintains that the responding officers were in “imminent danger” when they opened fire. He said Sunday he plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the New Castle County Police Department.

“We would like faces and names. We want accountability,” added Amanda Spence, Moses’ wife, through tears. “When is the justice gonna come for me and my family?”

“In my view, they were not in danger. You can clearly see he’s going off to the side. He’s actually going to the opposite side the officers were standing on,” said Coby Owens with the Delaware Campaign for Fair Policing, one of the protest’s lead organizers.

Activists in Wilmington are demanding justice for Lymond Moses and an end to police brutality @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/a9t9sxCER0 — Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle) April 25, 2021

Sunday’s demonstration started with a march from the Kingswood Community Center to Rodney Square, where organizers held a rally against police brutality.

Protesters carried homemade signs reading “End This Injustice” and “Defend Black Lives, Defund the Police” while chanting “Justice for Lymond Moses.”

A group of drivers honked in support close behind.

“My heart shouldn’t have to drop every time my Black brothers leave my home,” Tariah Haland with the Black Student Union said to the crowd. “America, it’s time we stop protecting killer cops.”