Delaware law prohibits authorities from charging a police officer with illegal use of deadly force if they believe they or others were in imminent danger of death or serious injury. Attorney General Kathy Jennings told WHYY last year that she wants legislators to change that law from that subjective standard to an objective one.

She provided WHYY a draft of a bill, which has not yet been introduced in the General Assembly, that would require officers to “reasonably” believe deadly force is necessary, instead of simply believing it is necessary.

Jennings, a longtime prosecutor who has been in office since 2019, has released police and other video recordings of shootings after her agency’s Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust concluded its investigation.

On Tuesday, Jennings’ spokesman Mat Marshall said in a statement that while the office’s “unique responsibilities typically preclude us from releasing camera footage until an investigation is complete, we respect the county executive’s decision” to release it now.

Marshall added that Meyer’s move “will not impact the integrity” of the ongoing investigation.

The Delaware State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents active and retired county police officers and members of many other agencies in Delaware, released a statement against Meyers’ move.

“Police use of force, specifically deadly force, is arguably one of the most complicated investigations to complete,’’ the FOP statement said. “It is an arduous process that takes many months to complete but to do it thoroughly, it must be done without bias and outside influence. Releasing the video while there are still active investigations ongoing taints the investigative process.”

The FOP said it supports legislation establishing “a uniform standard” for releasing body cam footage “to eliminate the possibility that locally elected officials will release police footage in an effort to gain political favor by jeopardizing the due process rights of both the officers and the families involved.”

ACLU of Delaware executive director Mike Brickner applauded Meyer for making the footage public.

“It is incredibly important, as we build trust and respect between community members and the government and police departments, that we have transparency,’’ Brickner told WHYY. “Having those body-worn cameras provides the opportunity to give more information about what happens in a police interaction.”

Brickner also agreed with Meyers’ timing.

“Providing this video can help to fill in the gaps for many members of the community to help us understand what happened in that police interaction,’’ he said.

“When we have an issue like a police-involved shooting, there can often be a lot of community upset. Not providing that information, and keeping things opaque for the community, can oftentimes allow those issues to fester.”

Meyer said he’s mulling whether to make it standard practice.

“Right now, we’re dealing with this on a case-by-case basis,’’ Meyer said. “But we are sitting down and trying to figure out, looking around the country at what we know now, as opposed to five, six years ago when policies for body-worn cameras were initially established.”