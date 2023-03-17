By the time police arrived on scene, Seabrooks had locked himself in a bathroom. Family members told officers Seabrooks was hallucinating and behaving erratically, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office.

Throughout the footage, police are seen negotiating with Seabrooks, with guns drawn. At times the 31-year-old Black man can be heard both complying with police and threatening to harm himself and officers.

Authorities said police fired multiple rounds of rubber bullets at Seabrooks before he lunged at officers with a knife in hand. It’s difficult to make out exactly what happened at that point in the video released Thursday — police gear obstructs the view during much of the encounter.

Seabrooks’ death has spurred protests in Paterson and calls for reform across New Jersey.

The Attorney General’s office said it met with Seabrooks’ family to review the footage. The office said it continues to investigate.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.