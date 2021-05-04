Wilmington Police to launch department-wide bodycam program next month

Last week, a statewide task force looking for ways to improve police accountability recommended that all Delaware police wear body cameras. Now, Wilmington police will begin training on the devices, with plans to put them fully into department-wide use starting in June.

“Body-worn cameras are welcomed and needed,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki. “I applaud the chief of police and his staff for embracing this technology and adding it to the array of innovative policing strategies that have come to define this outstanding department.”

All members of the department will be assigned cameras. That includes the command staff, officers in specialized units, and even those assigned to administrative duties.

“We continue to make progress towards fully implementing our department’s body-worn camera program,” Chief of Police Robert Tracy said in a statement announcing the expansion of the program.