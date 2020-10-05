Wilmington council makes 1st funding commitment for body cameras

Delaware’s largest city has taken steps to fund a police department-wide body camera program.

The Wilmington City Council last week approved spending $400,000 to hire a police sergeant and three patrol officers to oversee the program, The News Journal reported. The council’s approval of that money marks the first budgetary commitment Wilmington has made toward body cameras since the police department began testing the equipment nearly five years ago.

Activists have long called for the equipment to increase trust between police and civilians, but the program had been stalled over what the mayor and police chief said were funding concerns.