Hunter Biden due back in Wilmington courtroom Tuesday to face gun, drug charges
The president’s son had expected to have all his criminal issues resolved at a hearing in July. That deal fell apart and now there are new charges, and likely more to come.
When Hunter Biden appeared in a Delaware courtroom two months ago, he expected to walk out a free man, with the tax and gun charges against him fully resolved.
But the negotiated plea bargain blew up under an avalanche of questions by a federal judge. That sent prosecutors back to the drawing board amid the political firestorm that rages around President Biden’s son.
The younger Biden’s future is far more uncertain these days.
So when the 53-year-old lawyer and businessman walks into U.S. District Court in Wilmington Tuesday morning, he faces renewed felony charges, even the eventual possibility of prison time.
The latest hearing will be the younger Biden’s arraignment on three felony charges, filed Sept. 14, that once again accuse him of lying on a federal form in October 2018 by swearing he was not using or addicted to illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra .38 Special revolver. Biden has repeatedly acknowledged that he was using crack cocaine at that time, and said so under oath July 26 in the Wilmington courtroom.
Convictions on the three charges could bring up to 25 years in prison, but no mandatory time behind bars. Under federal sentencing guidelines, a defendant like Hunter Biden who has no criminal history would not face significant, if any, prison time.
Under the previous deal, prosecutors had only sought probation for tax crimes, and struck a diversion deal with Biden that called for the gun and drug charges to be dropped after two years if he complied with a handful of conditions.
The new gun and drug charges, however, are only one aspect of Hunter Biden’s criminal problems.
David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware who in August was granted special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has signaled that he might re-file tax charges against Biden in either Los Angeles or Washington, D.C.
That’s where Hunter Biden lived in 2017 and 2018, the period for which he admitted in open court on July 26 to a willful failure to pay at least $1.2 million in federal income taxes on $4.4 million in income. Most of his $4.4 million in earnings came from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma and Chinese investment and energy companies.
In addition, prosecutor Leo Wise told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on July 26 that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings is an ongoing one. Specifically, when Noreika asked Wise if the since-scrapped deal permitted prosecutors to later charge Biden with failure to register as an agent for a foreign government, Wise said yes.
Judge rejected Biden’s bid to have video arraignment
Tuesday’s hearing, however, will only focus on the firearms case. It’s expected to be brief, with Biden entering a not guilty plea and U.S. District Judge Christopher Burke setting conditions for his pretrial release, perhaps even setting dates to file pre-trial motions.
Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, had sought to have the arraignment done by video for his client, who is living in Malibu, California, court records show.
“Neither party would be prejudiced by doing so, and the financial impact on government resources and the logistical burden on the downtown area of Wilmington are significant in having him travel across the country for what should be a rather short proceeding,” Lowell wrote in a motion filed two weeks ago
“Mr. Biden understands both the charges against him and his rights, which are the primary purposes of this proceeding,’’ the motion said. “No matter whether in person or virtual, he will waive reading of the indictment, which is merely a few pages and could easily be read at a video conference. Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference.”
Lowell’s motion also noted that after the July hearing, Biden “submitted to multiple sets of fingerprints, had his photograph taken, and filled out the required forms for release.” His client then met with probation officials to discuss his release terms — not breaking federal or local laws, providing a DNA sample if one is sought, notifying authorities if he changes his address, and agreeing to appear in court if ordered to do so.
Lowell also noted the need for U.S. Secret Service mobilization for an in-person assignment. “This includes agents and vehicles in California and in Delaware, as well as agents who must travel with him on the plane,’’ Lowell wrote. “In addition, as the court is aware of from the last appearance, security also requires shutting down local roadways in downtown Wilmington, advance coordination with local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service, and several other logistical challenges.”
Burke was unpersuaded, though he did acknowledge that the hearing would be “not likely be lengthy, and that there will be some amount of logistical inconvenience.”
Burke’s order said Biden must appear in person because it “helps to emphasize the ‘integrity and solemnity of a federal criminal proceeding.’ And in part that is due to the significant nature of the rights that are discussed at such a hearing.”
While the judge’s order said he didn’t expect Biden’s pretrial release conditions to change, “were either side to suggest alterations, the court would want to be able to address that issue in person with the parties.”
Burke also wrote that he agrees with both Biden and prosecutors that the president’s son should not be afforded “special treatment” for the arraignment.
“Absent some unusual circumstance, he should be treated just as would any other defendant in our court,’’ Burke wrote, “Any other defendant would be required to attend his or her initial appearance in person. So too here.”
