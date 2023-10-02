From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Hunter Biden appeared in a Delaware courtroom two months ago, he expected to walk out a free man, with the tax and gun charges against him fully resolved.

But the negotiated plea bargain blew up under an avalanche of questions by a federal judge. That sent prosecutors back to the drawing board amid the political firestorm that rages around President Biden’s son.

The younger Biden’s future is far more uncertain these days.

So when the 53-year-old lawyer and businessman walks into U.S. District Court in Wilmington Tuesday morning, he faces renewed felony charges, even the eventual possibility of prison time.

The latest hearing will be the younger Biden’s arraignment on three felony charges, filed Sept. 14, that once again accuse him of lying on a federal form in October 2018 by swearing he was not using or addicted to illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra .38 Special revolver. Biden has repeatedly acknowledged that he was using crack cocaine at that time, and said so under oath July 26 in the Wilmington courtroom.

Convictions on the three charges could bring up to 25 years in prison, but no mandatory time behind bars. Under federal sentencing guidelines, a defendant like Hunter Biden who has no criminal history would not face significant, if any, prison time.

Under the previous deal, prosecutors had only sought probation for tax crimes, and struck a diversion deal with Biden that called for the gun and drug charges to be dropped after two years if he complied with a handful of conditions.

The new gun and drug charges, however, are only one aspect of Hunter Biden’s criminal problems.

David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware who in August was granted special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has signaled that he might re-file tax charges against Biden in either Los Angeles or Washington, D.C.

That’s where Hunter Biden lived in 2017 and 2018, the period for which he admitted in open court on July 26 to a willful failure to pay at least $1.2 million in federal income taxes on $4.4 million in income. Most of his $4.4 million in earnings came from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma and Chinese investment and energy companies.

In addition, prosecutor Leo Wise told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on July 26 that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings is an ongoing one. Specifically, when Noreika asked Wise if the since-scrapped deal permitted prosecutors to later charge Biden with failure to register as an agent for a foreign government, Wise said yes.