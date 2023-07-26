Amid continuing complaints from conservatives that prosecutors gave Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal to settle tax dodging and firearm charges, the president’s son is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanors and a felony in Wilmington federal court.

Under the controversial deal announced last month by Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the wheeler-dealer businessman will avoid prison time for failing to pay more than $200,000 in federal income taxes from 2017 and 2018, and to having a .38 Special handgun while addicted to drugs. Hunter Biden’s lawyer has said his client has since paid his tax obligations.

Hunter Biden, 53, is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika at 10 a.m. The courtroom is in the same downtown building where his father, President Joe Biden, maintained his U.S. Senate office while representing Delaware during a 36-year congressional career.

Two Internal Revenue Service agents who worked on the investigation, however, recently testified before Congress that they recommended felony tax evasion charges. They also disputed assertions by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Weiss that Weiss had complete control over the prosecution, including when and where to file charges. Republican members of Congress have claimed that the administration of Democrat Biden interfered in the investigation.

On Tuesday, the conservative Heritage Foundation filed court papers seeking Judge Noreika’s permission to file a motion asking her to defer a decision on whether to accept the plea deal, or to reject it entirely — as is her right.

“Information has come to light after the plea agreement was announced that has raised significant questions about whether this entire proceeding is infected with political bias,” the Washington, D.C.-based group wrote in the filing. “And on the current record, there is clearly a perception of bias. To be sure, that perception may shift, but it must be addressed here and now.”