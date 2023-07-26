Hunter Biden due in Delaware court to face tax, firearm charges amid efforts to forestall guilty pleas
The Heritage Foundation and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee want the judge to hold off on accepting the controversial deal for the president’s son.
Amid continuing complaints from conservatives that prosecutors gave Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal to settle tax dodging and firearm charges, the president’s son is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanors and a felony in Wilmington federal court.
Under the controversial deal announced last month by Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the wheeler-dealer businessman will avoid prison time for failing to pay more than $200,000 in federal income taxes from 2017 and 2018, and to having a .38 Special handgun while addicted to drugs. Hunter Biden’s lawyer has said his client has since paid his tax obligations.
Hunter Biden, 53, is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika at 10 a.m. The courtroom is in the same downtown building where his father, President Joe Biden, maintained his U.S. Senate office while representing Delaware during a 36-year congressional career.
Two Internal Revenue Service agents who worked on the investigation, however, recently testified before Congress that they recommended felony tax evasion charges. They also disputed assertions by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Weiss that Weiss had complete control over the prosecution, including when and where to file charges. Republican members of Congress have claimed that the administration of Democrat Biden interfered in the investigation.
On Tuesday, the conservative Heritage Foundation filed court papers seeking Judge Noreika’s permission to file a motion asking her to defer a decision on whether to accept the plea deal, or to reject it entirely — as is her right.
“Information has come to light after the plea agreement was announced that has raised significant questions about whether this entire proceeding is infected with political bias,” the Washington, D.C.-based group wrote in the filing. “And on the current record, there is clearly a perception of bias. To be sure, that perception may shift, but it must be addressed here and now.”
In addition, Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, filed a similar request Tuesday, asking to file a motion urging Noreika to consider the record developed in congressional hearings in deciding whether to accept or reject the plea, or delay the proceedings. However, the court removed that request from the record Tuesday, citing a failure to comply with proper procedures in a criminal case.
Both Weiss and Noreika were appointees of GOP President Trump, whom Joe Biden defeated in the 2020 election.
Weiss has offered to appear before the House Judiciary Committee later this summer to answer lawmakers’ questions in public.
Judge Noreika had not ruled on the filings Tuesday afternoon, leaving open the possibility she will address the issue of whether to allow the amicus briefs during Wednesday’s court session. Such briefs are those filed by parties who are not involved directly in the case.
Weiss said last month that the investigation is “ongoing,’’ but has not elaborated.
President’s son dodged more than $200,000 in federal income tax
Weiss’ office outlined some details of Hunter Biden’s wrongdoings in the criminal “information” filed on June 20.
Hunter has agreed to admit to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax in 2017 and 2018, the information said. Hunter Biden, then a resident of Washington, D.C., earned more than $1.5 million each year and failed to pay a federal tax bill that exceeded $100,000 each year.
“The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information,’’ Weiss wrote to the court clerk.
Although Biden could face up to one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each offense, The Washington Post reported that prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of probation.
The second charge is a single felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Prosecutors charged in court papers that Biden “did knowingly possess … a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver,” also known as a .38 Special, when he knew he “was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.”
The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both, but Weiss wrote that Biden has “agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement.”
Weiss did not reveal more details when the charges were announced, but the New York Times reported that the charge will be cleared from his record under a deal to remain drug-free for two years and commit to never owning a firearm again.
Hunter Biden had revealed the existence of the investigation into what he called his “tax affairs” in December 2020, one month after his father was elected president.
“I take this matter very seriously,’’ he said then in a written statement, “but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”
Yet in June, two months after his father launched his presidential re-election bid, he agreed to admit to criminal violations of the tax code.
Hunter Biden, a father of five, has had a rocky personal life, acknowledging a widely documented addiction to crack cocaine. Hunter Biden has also admitted that in 2016, as his own marriage dissolved, he began what became a three-year affair with Hallie Biden, the widow of his older brother Beau, who died in 2015 of brain cancer.
Hunter Biden also has been blistered with criticism for business ventures, including a multimillion-dollar deal with the Burisma Holdings natural gas company in Ukraine when his father was vice president.
President Biden has not commented publicly on Hunter’s plea deal, saying only, “I’m very proud of my son,’’ when questioned by reporters on the day charges were announced.
