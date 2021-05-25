Delaware Gov. John Carney wants criminal justice reform to focus on use-of-force

In the first edition of Ask Governor Carney, a live radio show produced Monday afternoon by WHYY and Delaware Public Media, Delaware Governor John Carney talked about legislative efforts to reform the way Delaware’s police interact with the public.

He also reaffirmed his steadfast opposition to legalizing marijuana and praised Delawareans for their efforts to combat COVID-19.

Below are some of the biggest takeaways from Monday afternoon’s conversation.

Criminal justice reform efforts

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police a year ago, activists in Delaware have joined a chorus from around the country calling for criminal justice reform. While the state formed a task force to address those concerns last year, those activists — including some on the task force — have been unhappy with the slow progress.

They’ve advocated for changes to Delaware’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), which grants broad protections to officers and keeps many details of investigations into officer misconduct hidden from public view.

Carney said he’s less concerned about changing LEOBOR, saying reforms like body cameras, civilian review boards, and changes to rules about how officers interact with suspects could be more impactful.

“Most importantly is the rules as it relates to the use of force, it’s those rules of engagement, when to use force to control a suspect is what it boils down to I think,” he said.

Lawmakers are expected to push legislation that would amend the officer’s bill of rights and strengthen the restrictions on use of deadly force before the end of their legislative session in June.