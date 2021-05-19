Sponsor of Delaware’s minimum wage increase predicts success

The clock is ticking on this year’s legislative session and supporters of a measure to increase Delaware’s minimum wage are ratcheting up their efforts to urge lawmakers to take action on the bill.

Even though the General Assembly’s session runs through June 30, the full body won’t meet for the next two weeks while the Joint Finance Committee hammers out the budget bills. Once lawmakers do resume their work in full, there will be just 11 legislative working days before the end of June deadline.

Senate Bill 15 would increase the state’s minimum wage from its current $9.25 to $15 per hour by 2025. The rate would increase incrementally year over year until then. If approved this year, the minimum wage would move to $10.50 at the start of 2022.

“Fortunately, the state of Delaware, at least the government is operating in a very significant surplus, which means our economy is strong and jobs are increasingly available, thus developing a competitive atmosphere,” said State Rep. Gerald Brady. “We’re at first and goal at the 10 yard line… We will have a $15 an hour minimum wage here in the state of Delaware by June the 30th.”