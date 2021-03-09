Delaware lawmakers renew push for $15 minimum wage

A coalition of business groups and politicians spoke Monday during a virtual event in favor of a $15 minimum wage in Delaware.

Legislation introduced by Sen. Jack Walsh would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Delaware is one of 30 states that sets its own minimum wage above the federal standard. The wage increased from $8.25 in 2015 to $9.25 in 2020. However, many efforts to increase the state’s minimum wage over the years have struggled.

“Someone who puts in a hard day’s work deserves to earn enough to keep a roof over their head and food on the table. Frankly, they deserve what previous generations of low-wage earners have had — a living wage,” Walsh said during the event.

The local lawmaker spoke just days after U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons of Delaware voted against adding a federal minimum wage increase into the federal stimulus bill. They were among only six Democrats to do so. The move would have raised the federal minimum from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour over five years.

Walsh did not address Carper and Coons’ decision, but took the time to criticize GOP U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

“[Thune] said he opposed a $15 minimum wage because when he was a teenager, he earned just $6 an hour in the ‘70s,” Walsh said. “Well, guess what, Senator? That’s $24 an hour when adjusted for inflation today. Yet corporate interests continue to band together to keep the minimum wage in Delaware so low that people have no hopes of getting ahead no matter how hard they work.”

The current federal minimum wage has not been adjusted in more than a decade. President Joe Biden made raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour a part of his platform during the presidential campaign.