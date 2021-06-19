‘We owe them a better life’: Delaware approves $15 minimum wage

Chamber of Commerce fears ‘tough decisions like staff reductions’

The current rate of $9.25 will increase to $10.50 next year, then to $11.75 in 2023, $13.25 in 2024 and finally $15 in 2025.

Two of Delaware’s border states – New Jersey and Maryland – have approved a $15 minimum wage. So has New York. Pennsylvania has not, with employers required to pay only $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal minimum wage.

With Democrats in charge of both the Delaware House and Senate, the Democrat-led bill prevailed over the opposition of Republicans who said they feared that it would damage businesses, especially those trying to recover from pandemic losses.

Michael Quaranta, president of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, told WHYY on Friday that “many businesses are still struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.”

Quaranta said “there is no way to tell where our economy will be in future years, and for a business, these forced increases could be the difference between ever fully reopening and making tough decisions like staff reductions to make up for the increase in business expenses.”

Rep. Gerald Brady, a Wilmington Democrat who was chief House sponsor, countered that “raising the minimum wage will help ensure that working people share in Delaware’s post-pandemic economic recovery. A higher minimum wage will put more money in the pockets of the very same customers that small businesses rely on, and it will reduce strain on the social safety net and state spending on programs to aid people who don’t earn enough to live on,”

Sen. Jack Walsh, a Pike Creek Democrat and chief Senate sponsor, echoed Brady’s optimism after the 26-15 House vote on Thursday night. The Senate voted 14-7 to pass the bill in March. Both votes were along strict party lines.

“After standing on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, thousands of grocery store clerks, retail workers, janitors and long-term care workers will be able to sleep tonight knowing Delaware has their backs,’’ Walsh said. “We owe them a better life.”