Biden to talk economics at Philly shipyard on Thursday

President Joe Biden is courting unions as a cornerstone of the country’s economic future with a speech at a Philadelphia shipyard on Thursday — just as some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024.

Tensions are rising between unions and companies about a rapidly evolving economy in which artificial intelligence, clean energy and e-commerce are rewriting some of the basic rules of work. Biden is trying to allay those concerns by saying unions should be part of that future. But the Democratic president also knows from past experience that a strike could harm his reelection chances.

Biden has long called on businesses to hire unionized workers, saying that the premium paid will lead to higher quality work. But companies seem reluctant to meet unions’ terms in separate contract talks with script writers, actors, autoworkers and UPS employees. In a speech last month about his economic vision, Biden recalled telling a group of CEOs that they would be better off partnering with unions.

“They said, ‘Why am I so pro-union?’” the president recounted. “And I said, ‘Because it helps you.’ It really does. Think about it. The total cost of a major project goes down when you have the best workers in the world doing it. Not a joke. It’s true.”

In Philadelphia on Thursday, Biden will drill down on this point at a steel-cutting ceremony for the Acadia, a vessel needed to build offshore wind farms that his administration says could support hundreds of new union jobs.

Despite Biden’s optimism, business and labor are at a dangerous impasse over who will benefit from the changing economy.

Hollywood production is shut down as the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild are striking, partially over concerns about streaming revenues as well as AI taking away jobs from creative workers. The strike has put TV shows and movies in limbo.

The United Auto Workers are starting contract talks, and members say they expect a possible strike. They want to ensure there are union protections at new battery plants for electric vehicles. The union contract expires before midnight on Sept. 14.

The Teamsters are threatening a strike by 340,000 UPS workers if a deal is not reached with the delivery company by July 31. As more Americans shop online, UPS drivers say they need air conditioning in more trucks and equal pay for weekend shifts. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien has asked Biden not to get in the middle of negotiations.