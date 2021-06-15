Carney to lift Delaware’s State of Emergency on July 13
Gov. John Carney said Tuesday he plans to lift the State of Emergency on July 13.
With cases dipping to pandemic lows and 68.3% of adults vaccinated against the coronavirus, Carney said he will lift the March 12, 2020, emergency order after 16 months because “we now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization.
Carney also made changes to the emergency order Tuesday. Even though almost all public and private schools have ended their academic years, he has decreed that educators and staff in schools and child care centers are not required to wear masks when children are not present. He also said students and staff also are not required to wear masks outdoors. Public schools ended their academic year
Carney continues to urge those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask in public or in larger private gatherings.
As of Monday, the seven day average of new cases had fallen to 30 and the positivity rate was 1.4%, numbers not seen since the first days of the pandemic in March 2020 — 15 months ago.
In addition, 36 people were hospitalized, and the number had dipped to 24 on Sunday – the lowest figure since the state started reporting inpatient infections in April 2020.
