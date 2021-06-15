Sunday was Café Verdi’s first time participating in City Restaurant Week in Wilmington.

For the Trolley Square Italian restaurant, the event is a sign that the industry is starting to come back to a new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

Following a year focused on takeout and delivery, the restaurant is now welcoming more dine-in customers.

“It was fantastic to see their faces, seeing our regulars coming in and calling our names, and I called their names,” said owner Joseph Speciale.

“Sometimes we get a little emotional, because it’s been over a year since I’ve seen them. They ordered, but there was more delivery. So a lot of our clients that normally would have come in are starting to come back. And it’s a great feeling. We’re a big family. With regulars coming back, it’s like relatives coming back after not having seen them in over a year.”

Last year’s City Restaurant Week was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, food lovers can enjoy in-person prix-fixe dining at $15 for lunch and $35 for dinner through Friday.