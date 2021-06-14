Grace Church on the west side of downtown Wilmington is not the place you’d expect to find a commercial kitchen pumping out barbecue sauce, vegetarian tacos, water ice, and other tasty fare.

The massive Methodist church, built in 1868 at Ninth and West streets, will soon become home to the Wilmington Kitchen Collective. The group of 11 entrepreneurs, including food truck operators and caterers, will share time in the kitchen starting later this summer.

Among those entrepreneurs is Derrick Allen.

Allen’s culinary journey started when he tossed out his oven, as part of plans to renovate his home in Claymont after moving from Philadelphia. He put off replacing the stove for four or five years, he said, choosing instead to cook all his meals on the outdoor charcoal grill. It’s a decision he credits with creating DNA Food Services, the barbecue sauce and catering company he operates with his wife, Abena.

All those hours on the charcoal transformed Allen into a grill master. “Over that time, I got fairly good, like, really good. So I started doing my own recipes,” he said.

He’d make frequent trips to Reading Terminal Market, where he would eventually meet his wife, who was visiting from Tennessee. The reaction from guests after the couple catered their own wedding convinced them to make a business out of their cooking hobby.

Like many entrepreneurs, the Allens quickly learned you need more than good ideas, talent, and tasty food to run a successful business.

“You really do need support, you really do need somebody to say, ‘Hey, I’m here with you. I’m here to support you,’” he said.

The Wilmington Kitchen Collective is providing that support for the Allens and others via technical assistance and advice, help paying for their $1,000 business license, and a commercial kitchen to call home.

“Without the Kitchen Collective, we would not have the initiative to start our own business. It probably would not happen,” Allen said.