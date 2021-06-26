Southern Delaware businesses slowly overcoming COVID challenges

Both big corporations and small businesses faced economic challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Black and Latino-owned businesses in southern Delaware are still working to recover from a traumatic past year.

Mira Aleman owns the Salvadorian cuisine restaurant Doña Maria’s Pupuserias in downtown Seaford. She applied for COVID relief under the Payroll Protection Program, but was denied.

“One of the questions was that if we have more than seven full-time employees, then we would qualify for aid which, definitely, that will put us in a non-qualifying category,” Aleman said.

Aleman expressed her frustration with the denial but has recently applied for a Delaware small business EDGE grant to be able to add outside dining. From the start of the pandemic, she had to cut down employment as well as business hours.

“We didn’t know how to handle that. We didn’t know if we wanted to be open because we don’t know how the pandemic was going to affect us health-wise,” she said. “Secondly, financially speaking, we didn’t know if we were going to survive… many of our employees don’t want to take the vaccine because they’re too afraid.”