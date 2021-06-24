What are ghost guns and why is Delaware banning them?

In the ongoing debate about gun control and the Second Amendment, one issue that doesn’t get the attention of assault-style weapons, licensing, and other contentious matters is that of so-called ghost guns.

They are untraceable firearms that don’t have a serial number. That’s because owners buy components, such as an unfinished firing mechanism, and assemble the weapons at home using kits or their own tools. Parts can be bought online, at gun shows, and through some retailers. Gun owners can also create them with parts made using 3D printers.

That means people prohibited from having firearms by law can get them without a background check.

The group Brady United to End Gun Violence has a video on its website showing how easily they are attained.