Biden nominates former Delaware governor for economic ambassador
President Biden has nominated Jack Markell to be the U.S. representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Delaware’s former governor would be given the title of ambassador in his new role if approved by the Senate.
The OECD is an international group created in the early 60s to stimulate global economic progress and world trade. It’s currently made up of 38 countries
“I am thrilled with President Biden’s nomination of former Governor Jack Markell to this post, which is crucial to American economic leadership and our broader diplomatic efforts,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, who also served two terms as Delaware governor.
“As the Governor who led Delaware’s recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, Jack put in place policies and made investments that helped the First State become a more nurturing environment for job creation and job preservation.”
He said with Markell’s experience as Delaware Treasurer and in the private sector, he’s a great pick to “build partnerships that will help reassert U.S. leadership on the world stage.”
The position had been vacant since President Trump took office. Neither of his nominees for the post were confirmed by the Senate.
Markell has worn a lot of hats in his professional life.
He was one of the first employees at communications giant Nextel, then served 10 years as Delaware State Treasurer followed by two terms as governor. He was elected governor in 2008, and guided the state through the Great Recession as the state faced an $800 million budget deficit.
Since leaving the governor’s office in 2017, Markell has stayed busy, managing his own consulting firm, and serving on several corporate boards.
He’s also delved into songwriting, penning a song about the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The song, called “Charlottesville,” features musicians including Lester Chambers, a member of the 1960s psychedelic soul group, The Chambers Brothers.
An avid cyclist, Markell biked 3,700 miles from Oregon to Delaware after leaving office in 2017, raising $120,000 for Delaware charities helping children along the way.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!