Biden nominates former Delaware governor for economic ambassador

President Biden has nominated Jack Markell to be the U.S. representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Delaware’s former governor would be given the title of ambassador in his new role if approved by the Senate.

The OECD is an international group created in the early 60s to stimulate global economic progress and world trade. It’s currently made up of 38 countries

“I am thrilled with President Biden’s nomination of former Governor Jack Markell to this post, which is crucial to American economic leadership and our broader diplomatic efforts,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, who also served two terms as Delaware governor.

“As the Governor who led Delaware’s recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, Jack put in place policies and made investments that helped the First State become a more nurturing environment for job creation and job preservation.”

He said with Markell’s experience as Delaware Treasurer and in the private sector, he’s a great pick to “build partnerships that will help reassert U.S. leadership on the world stage.”