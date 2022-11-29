A new app aims to ‘rescue’ food to help Delawareans in need

Nearly 94,000 people in Delaware are facing hunger, including nearly 31,000 children, according to a report from Feeding America.

At the same time, Americans waste 108 billion pounds of food every year, Feeding America reports. The nonprofit says that’s equal to $408 billion thrown out every year at a time when 34 million Americans struggle to afford food to eat.

To combat those trends, the Food Bank of Delaware is teaming up with the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association for what they say is a first-in-the-nation statewide program to rescue unused food.