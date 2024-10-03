Empty shelves looming? Dockworker strike cripples East Coast ports, inflation fears rise

Workers with the International Longshoremen's Association are asking for better pay and protection from automation. Here in Philadelphia, sitting produce may turn bad soon.

Air Date: October 3, 2024 12:00 pm
Shipping containers are seen at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port during a strike by longshoremen, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Shipping containers are seen at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port during a strike by longshoremen, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dockworkers in Philadelphia and at ports around the country are striking, causing cargo ship traffic jams along the East and Gulf coasts. Workers are demanding better pay and job protections from automation. As cargo sits unloaded at sea, what impact will the strike have on the supply chain and inflation? And how does politics play into this?

Guest: Peter Goodman, global economy correspondent for The New York Times.

