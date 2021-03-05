Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Dr. Rick Pescatore fires off a series of questions to each person who sits before him, after they wait in the hallway of the Rose Hill Community Center south of Wilmington.

Are they allergic to anything? Do they take blood thinners? Have they been vaccinated within the last 14 days?

Once his queries are answered to his satisfaction, Pescatore instructs each patient to roll up their sleeve, aims a needle at their arm, injects them with their first dose of the two-shot Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and directs them to the observation room to be monitored for adverse reactions.

Pescatore, chief physician for the Delaware Division of Public Health, barely has time to pause from administering the shots. That’s because many residents of the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods near the Rose Hill center have come to get their COVID-19 shots in a place they know and trust.

The state is cognizant of the reluctance of people in what Pescatore calls “vulnerable communities” to get vaccinated. Officials also realize the residents in many neighborhoods face barriers to care, such as difficulties with transportation, mobility, navigating the state’s registration system and a general distrust of the medical system.

“We got to get out into these communities and we know that vaccine hesitancy is one of the largest things we have to address right now,” Pescatore told WHYY News while waiting for the next patient to be seated. “Individuals seeing vaccinations happening within their community, and people who look and talk and feel just like them, is critically important.”

Pescatore and other public health leaders readily acknowledge that access issues and hesitancy have contributed to Black and Latino Delawareans having been vaccinated at much lower rates than white residents thus far, even though they contract the coronavirus at much higher rates.

Of those whose race has been identified, a WHYY analysis of state population and vaccination data shows that Black Delawareans comprise 22% of the population but only 10% of the vaccinated. Latinos account for 10% of the population but only 3% of the vaccinated. White residents, by contrast, have received 72% of the vaccinations but comprise only 61% of the population, WHYY found.