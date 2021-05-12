Bill to raise income taxes on wealthiest Delawareans stalls

The minutes for the session have not yet been made public, but Rick Geisenberger, the state’s finance secretary, said he argued against the bill for several reasons. Among them are that he believes Delaware has a fair system and no sales tax, and that the 10.5% of people who would be affected by the measure already pay nearly half of the $1.7 billion in personal income taxes the state collects.

Geisenberger also emphasized that asking anyone to pay more now is unnecessary — at least for now — because Delaware has a “structural surplus” of more than $300 million in its $4.6 billion general fund budget and has received nearly $2 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid.

“We were against it and we are against it,’’ Geisenberger said. “The idea of raising tax revenues, given the surplus that we’re currently sitting on, as well as the federal money that’s coming in, it doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to us from a timing perspective.”

Republican state Rep. Michael Ramone, who represents the suburban Pike Creek area and sits on the House panel, echoed Geisenberger’s opposition.

“I just don’t see how you even think of raising taxes on people when you have such an enormous surplus,” Ramone said. “What I suggest is, the surplus is people’s taxes. So let’s give it back. And for those in the higher brackets, maybe they don’t get any back or as much back, but for those in the lower brackets, we can absolutely take care of them by consolidating the brackets, giving more back to those in most need. And everybody’s happy.”

Those arguments won the day in the House committee hearings. Members voted 7-6 not to release the bill to the full House.

Kowalko said he’s disappointed and is now working on a bill with smaller increases for higher earners. He hopes to get it introduced in the coming weeks and get a hearing and a full vote by June 30, when the session adjourns.

Michael J. Quaranta, president of the state Chamber of Commerce, told WHYY News his members think it’s unnecessary and counterproductive.

“It’s really kind of hard to make the case that the state is resource short,” Quaranta said.

He also said that raising taxes on anyone while Delaware tries to recover from the pandemic is unwise.

“Businesses are still healing’’ he said. “We’ve got some sectors that have not taken a day off, like construction and trades, others that have been pretty much devastated, hospitality, restaurants, the arts, museums, etc.”

The smarter move, he said, is to put resources into rebuilding the middle class through workforce training and development.

“This is a math problem. You will have greater prosperity for a greater number of people, And you wouldn’t have to raise, frankly, any taxes.”