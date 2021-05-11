Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, concurred, saying the state only has one hot spot — the Frankford area in lower Sussex County — compared with more than two dozen areas of concern a few weeks ago.

“It is a really great day in this pandemic marathon that we have been in for some time now,’’ Rattay said. “We are continuing to head in a good direction.”

To keep the momentum going, both stressed that more people still need to get vaccinated, especially because starting May 21 Carney is lifting indoor capacity restrictions on restaurants, stores and other businesses.

He’s also reducing physical distancing requirements for dining tables and personal interactions from six to three feet. Masks must still be worn indoors, but will be optional outdoors except when in large crowds.

To date, 55% of Delawareans ages 16 and above have received at least one vaccine shot and 43% are fully vaccinated, still well short of the 70% to 80% officials want to inoculate.

Although the pace of vaccinations has slowed and the state last week ended its waiting list because demand has waned, Carney and public officials are continuing to reach out to those who have been reluctant or waiting to get inoculated by establishing four stand-alone clinics for residents.