Emmanuel Jenkins has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

He had to leave home to get his first two shots of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this year but recently a caregiver came to his Sussex County house to administer his booster.

The visit was courtesy of a new partnership between the state and two independent pharmacies — Ivira and Express — to make vaccination house calls to homebound people who are elderly, disabled or have a severe illness.

Jenkins said he was grateful for the service.

“Being from a vulnerable population and being at a high risk to catch the virus, to have the safety of having someone come into your home and then provide you with this life-changing vaccine, it was phenomenal,’’ he said. “It was easy.”

All he had to do was call an 800 number and provide a little info. The toll-free number is 888-491-4988. It has live operators from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.