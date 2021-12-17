Mandatory boosters: University of Delaware adds new vaccine requirement

University of Delaware students have a new assignment over winter break: get a COVID vaccine booster.

After a spike in cases on campus at the University of Delaware at the start of the semester in September, the school has reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases per week for much of the fall semester. As case numbers in Delaware and around the country are soaring again, the school has announced a new mandate for students to get a booster before returning to campus for the spring semester.

“The pandemic continues to affect our community — especially through the recent emergence of the widespread Delta variant and the more-contagious o micron variant — and research shows that the effectiveness of the initial vaccine doses wanes over time,” school officials said in a letter to all students.

Case numbers on campus have been rising following the Thanksgiving holiday. A total of 67 cases were reported the week of Nov. 28, and 56 cases were recorded for the week of December 5. So far this week, 78 students and staff have come down with the virus as of Thursday.