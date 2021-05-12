After hourslong hearing, Delaware handgun permit bill advances

Sherry Long was one of many to oppose the measure. She told committee members if the wait time to get a permit under this bill is anything like her nearly six-month wait she’s experienced for a concealed carry permit, it would violate the Second Amendment.

“That gives me cause for concern that this state is not equipped, no matter what our AG says, in order to make sure the people can have a right [to gun ownership],” she said. “There is not the ability within this state to give the people their right.”

Brent Burdge of Wilmington echoed the concerns about the delay the bill could create by forcing residents to sign up for a training class.

“I strongly object to Senate Bill 3 as a clear infringement on my right to purchase and own a firearm,” he said. “The training, fingerprinting, and redundant background checks effectively delay the purchase of a handgun by 30 days or more. A right delayed is a right denied.”

The bill was approved by the committee in a 6-4 vote.

Last month, the Senate approved the measure 13-8, with just one Democrat joining the chamber’s seven Republicans in voting against it.

A separate bill, that would limit the size of gun magazines to no more than 17 rounds, also passed the Senate in a similar vote. It was approved by the House Judiciary Committee late last month and is now awaiting action on the House floor.