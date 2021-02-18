Delaware AG renews push to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

Gun violence soared in Wilmington, even as crime, in general, fell in 2020, amid the pandemic. Shootings were up 52% and homicides increased 35%.

Those numbers could be reduced with new laws requiring a permit and training to buy a gun, according to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. A gun permit law is number one on her list of legislative priorities.

“There are too many guns on our streets and it’s too easy for criminals to get them,” Jennings said. “Owning a gun is a right and it is a responsibility. That’s why it’s time to join red and blue states alike in requiring a permit and training to purchase a gun.”

She said permit laws have been shown to reduce gun homicides by 40% and suicides by 15%, a claim backed by a Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research study of Connecticut’s permit law.

Jennings is also renewing her push to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

“These are killing machines that have no place in our communities, period,” she said.