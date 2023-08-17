Did false statements used in 2021 by Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ chief investigator to get a search warrant for then-state auditor Kathy McGuiness’ records violate her constitutional rights?

Did Jennings and one of her top prosecutors slander McGuiness by making similar public remarks after prosecutors secured an indictment charging her with abusing her office?

Those are the accusations in a federal lawsuit filed this week by McGuiness, who is also appealing her July 2022 conviction on two misdemeanors to the state Supreme Court. Oral arguments before the justices are scheduled for September.

A Kent County jury convicted the first-term auditor of official misconduct and conflict of interest in hiring her daughter to a remote part-time job that continued while she attended the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Jurors also found her guilty of illegally structuring a state contract with a former campaign consultant to avoid state financial oversight, but a Superior Court judge reversed that conviction on appeal.

Jurors had acquitted her of felony theft and intimidation charges.

McGuiness had campaigned for re-election while under indictment and after her conviction, but was defeated in last September’s Democratic primary in a race where her crimes took center stage.

Her four-year term as the state’s financial watchdog was supposed to end in January but she resigned in October after she was sentenced to probation and fined $10,000.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Wilmington focuses on how Jennings sought to build the illegal contract structuring charge.

The crux of the allegations is an assertion made by Jennnings’ chief investigator Frank Robinson in an affidavit of probable cause. That allowed investigators to search financial, personnel, and other files from the auditor’s office, plus video footage, and to seize the work computers of Kathy and Saylar McGuiness.

Among other accusations, Robinson wrote that five payments to My Campaign Group in August and September 2020 were made below the $5,000 threshold that needed approval from the state Division of Accounting. A state magistrate approved the warrant application.

The truth, however, was that the Campaign Group only received two payments those months, and both were above $5,000 and approved by the Division of Accounting, the lawsuit said.

Not only were those payments processed correctly, but Robinson had that information when he filed the warrant application. He admitted as much during a pretrial suppression hearing under questioning by defense attorney Stephen Wood.

“You told the court under oath there were multiple payments under $5,000 in September, correct?’’ Wood asked.

“Correct,’’ Robinson replied.

“That’s false,’’ Wood said.

“Correct,’’ Robinson said.

“And you knew it when you wrote the search warrant, right?” Wood asked.

“Correct,” Robinson said again.

The investigator also admitted he made similar false statements in the affidavit when describing the August payments.

The judge ultimately ruled that the state could not use any information obtained about those payments, but could use other information about the contract.