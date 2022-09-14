Delaware voters headed to the polls Tuesday.

The primary vote for State Auditor was the only statewide race on the ballot. Voters were asked to decide between incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who was recently convicted of official misconduct and conflict of interest, and political newcomer Lydia York.

Prior to the vote, many Delaware voters said they would support York, believing that no one with McGuiness’ kind of reputation should occupy public office. Claiming instead representation should come from a person who should be trusted, guided, and not accountable.

“We have to appreciate accountability. We have to appreciate that when someone is elected to an office, that is a trust that we the people give them,” said Myrna Nurse, a college professor. “Anyone at whatever level of governance, becomes abusive of that trust, that person has surrendered their right to a public office.”

Nurse immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago. She emphasized that one of the reasons she migrated to the U.S. was for freedom and a quality of life, “I am very upset with the current configuration of our Supreme Court,” she said in response to Roe v. Wade decision. “I am part of the movement to bring back choice for all of us. I believe we are responsible adults … I want politicians to keep their hands off me and my body … I came to America for a better quality of life, and now they want to take that away from me.”