A recent poll by the University of Delaware found Jennings with a 13 percentage point lead in a state where Democrats hold a nearly 2 to 1 registration advantage over Republicans and hold all nine statewide elective offices.

Both candidates, who have also worked as defense attorneys during their careers, recently shared their contrasting views of how the office is functioning.

Murray, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, who moved to Delaware two decades ago, was a political newcomer in 2020 when she ran for governor. She and her husband, who own a condo in Dewey Beach, had sued the state after Gov. John Carney instituted a ban on short-term rentals as part of his emergency coronavirus restrictions. Some party members urged her to run for governor, and she took the bait, winning a six-candidate GOP primary before losing to Carney with just 39% of the vote.

She said her eyes had already been on the Attorney General’s Office, since that June when Jennings dropped disorderly conduct charges and other misdemeanor charges against 22 people arrested near Dover after a protest over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Jennings’ actions triggered blowback from the state’s two largest police unions and the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council.

In a rare joint public statement, the groups wrote that officers “are now under attack not only by criminals or violent protesters, but by the Attorney General herself.”

The discord remains today. Both unions — the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police and the Delaware State Troopers Association — are endorsing Murray.

Murray said that when the unions wrote what was “basically a no confidence letter’’ more than two years ago, “I realized that there was a broken relationship between the Department of Justice and law enforcement in the state.”

She called Jennings’ decision to drop all the charges one that was “riding the political wave nationally in the heart of the ‘defund the police’ movement. And you know, cops are bad.”

So midway through 2021, Murray said she decided to take on Jennings at the ballot box. “This for me is trying to repair the relationship’’ between the office and police. “I think that that will benefit Delaware.”

Jennings countered that notwithstanding the unions’ letter, she works with police officers on a daily basis ”to lower violent crime” and says the relationship is strong.

She pointed out that gun violence is lower this year statewide after a 2021 that saw Wilmington set a homicide record.

“That doesn’t happen unless we are in lockstep with law enforcement in this fight against violence,’’ Jennings said. “So whether it be gun violence, domestic violence, violence against children, we’re together and we speak with one voice. And that doesn’t happen unless you have the trust of the police.’’

As for the highway protesters, Jennings says they “were not charged with any violence. They were charged with the lowest level charge in our state, which is disorderly conduct.”

She says she met with protesters and Dover police decided that “if those prosecutions had gone forward, it still would have been a city divided on itself, because the community was upset, the police were upset, and we needed time to heal. … If those prosecutions had made their way through the system, I’m convinced that we would not have seen the kind of healing and building of trust and lowering of crime that we’ve seen.”

Sparring over issue of dropped gun charges

Murray has also argued that Jennings is soft on gun crimes, pointing to a May 22 report from the Delaware Statistical Analysis Center and the Delaware Criminal Justice Council.

She points to data in that report that shows how prosecutors disposed of two specific charges: possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both crimes carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence, but the report shows that from 2019 through 2021, prosecutors dropped those charges about 85% of the time.

“The Numbers Don’t Lie,’’ her campaign proclaims in a handout, and Murray says it’s incumbent on Jennings to explain why that has occurred. Jennings took office in January 2019.