Not surprisingly, Delaware’s response to coronavirus dominated discussion at Tuesday night’s debate between Democratic Gov. John Carney and his Republican opponent Julianne Murray.

Murray, who works as an attorney, has been a vocal advocate for reopening businesses in the state, and even sued to challenge Carney’s emergency order banning short-term rentals. She continued that campaign during the online forum hosted by the University of Delaware.

“This started with fear. Fear is powerful, we need to step back from that fear,” Murray said, pointing to the amount of people who have survived COVID-19 in Delaware. As of Tuesday, the state reported 659 total deaths related to coronavirus out of 22,394 total cases.

“We also need to be talking about that it is not fatal,” she said. “I can’t liken it to the chickenpox, but it’s less deadly than the flu in many circumstances.”

Despite Murray’s claims, the coronavirus has been much more deadly than the flu in Delaware, however. According to the CDC, Delaware has averaged about 165 deaths per year from the seasonal flu in recent years.

“We have to get people to understand that — they don’t want to get it — but if they do get it, it’s not going to be fatal,” she said. “We have to go on with our lives.”

Carney admitted that there was uncertainty at the start of the pandemic in March as health officials worked to determine the best way to stop the virus from spreading.

“Most of the decisions early on were based on public health guidance and fear, frankly. We didn’t know exactly what to do,” he said, adding that the state is limited in its ability to shut the state down in case of a resurgence of the virus in the coming months. “We really have to adapt to a new normal which includes mask wearing, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. Mask wearing is now accepted as the most important thing people can do.