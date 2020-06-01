Beachgoers with ‘cabin fever’ drive demand for rentals as Delaware lifts ban

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware’s ban on short-term rentals expires Monday after more than two months of cancellations and questions for realtors and landlords with beach properties.

Now, Karen Maull at Jack Lingo Realty says her office has been inundated with calls and emails from renters looking to reschedule or book new weeks at the beach.

“People are getting cabin fever and so forth and want to get to the ocean,” she said. “Our inquiries have increased substantially.”

Before that, Maull had very few answers for people who’d booked beach vacations this summer and wanted to know if they’d still be allowed to come.

“It’s definitely been a time of great uncertainty,” she said. “I think a lot of people were just concerned, regardless of when they were coming this summer.”

Tom McGlone, vice president of finance at Seachange Vacation Rentals, is experiencing a similar tidal wave.

“Imagine turning off the spigot for two months, then all of the sudden, the plumbing is fixed and you turn that spigot on — we’ve just been slammed with phone calls,” he said.