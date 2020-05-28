In Wildwood, Morey’s Piers plans to keep one waterpark closed for 2020

Morey’s Piers in Wildwood is likely to keep the Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club closed due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, according to an email sent to cabana reservation holders.

It’s the second amusement facility that Morey’s Piers will keep closed for 2020, joining one of the company’s three piers, WABC reported. The pier remains undisclosed.

The email sent to the cabana customers, obtained by the hyperlocal site Wildwood Video Archive, said that their reservations would be refunded.

“At this time, due to various Covid-19 related complications, we are planning for Ocean Oasis Water Park + Beach Club to remain closed for the 2020 season. We fully intend to open Raging Waters Water Park on Mariner’s Landing once we have guidance from Governmental authorities to do so,” the email said.

The last operational information posted on Morey’s Piers website was on May 14, stating that the ongoing executive orders prohibit the reopening of rides and water parks for Memorial Day weekend.

“Like you, all of us at Morey’s Piers are disappointed and just as ready to get back to a ‘near normal’ as well. We await the governor’s guidance, and once received, we will be able to formulate and announce a revised opening plan,” the posting said.