In his 13 years working as a bartender at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City, Jason McKnight has just about seen it all.

“Shakeups and downturns and expansion of gaming in other states and the list goes on,” he said. “I mean, you name it, we’ve done it.”

But in his estimation, nothing compares to the threat COVID-19 poses to the iconic resort town.

“This one’s on another level,” he said. “We don’t know if people are going to just flock back in like nothing happened, or if people are going to be very scared and very wary to be around that many people.”

If there’s one sure thing about the pandemic’s impact on the Jersey Shore this summer, it’s that nobody really has a clue.

Beachgoers and business owners alike are hoping to rekindle some of the magic of last year, when wide-open beaches and big crowds drove the South Jersey regional economy to its strongest performance since 1984.

That included steady job growth and badly-needed tax revenues for Shore communities, many of which have no major industry besides tourism.

But countless questions remain unanswered heading into this Memorial Day. Will restaurants reopen beyond takeout? Are jobs available? Is it safe?