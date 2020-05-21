Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The American College of Physicians says doctors should not treat COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine outside the context of a clinical trial.

The anti-malaria drug is used to treat lupus and other autoimmune diseases. It was in short supply in late March after President Donald Trump cited a small early study and touted it as a promising treatment. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in late March, saying it might be effective and there was no available alternative.

But in late April, the FDA cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, saying it had received reports of serious heart rhythm problems and dangerous rapid heart rates. Earlier this month, the American College of Physicians and a panel at the National Institutes of Health reviewed the evidence. They have separately published guidelines to medical staff saying not to use the drug either as a treatment for COVID-19 or to try to prevent COVID-19.