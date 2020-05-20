N.J. partners with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics for drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Starting Friday, New Jerseyans will be able to take self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 tests outside seven Walmarts across the state. The announcement comes as Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated his goal to have 20,000 people tested each day by the end of May.
The tests are a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, which will handle the tests, and Walmart, which will host the drive-thru sites. Test sites will be located in the parking lots of these seven Walmart stores:
- 2106 Mt. Holly Road, Burlington Township
- 934 NJ-73, Mt. Laurel Township
- 152 NJ-31 N, Flemington
- 4900 U.S. Hwy #9, Howell Township
- 174 Passaic St., Garfield
- 2100 88th St., North Bergen
- 150 Harrison Ave., Kearny
Testing is reserved for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines, including people with symptoms or first responders, health care workers, and at-risk populations.
Next week, the drive-thru locations will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m., due to the Memorial Day holiday. Beginning the week of June 1, locations will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. All locations are open weather-permitting; there will be no testing inside Walmart stores.
Appointments are required for all locations and can be made online at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. At the time of the appointment, residents will wait in their vehicle and wear a mask until they receive their self-administered test.
The test consists of a nasal swab that the patient will take in their vehicle under the supervision of a trained medical volunteer. Completed tests will be dropped off before the patient leaves the parking lot.
The testing sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates, while Quest Diagnostics will process results and communicate with patients.
