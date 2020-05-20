Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Starting Friday, New Jerseyans will be able to take self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 tests outside seven Walmarts across the state. The announcement comes as Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated his goal to have 20,000 people tested each day by the end of May.

The tests are a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, which will handle the tests, and Walmart, which will host the drive-thru sites. Test sites will be located in the parking lots of these seven Walmart stores:

2106 Mt. Holly Road, Burlington Township

934 NJ-73, Mt. Laurel Township

152 NJ-31 N, Flemington

4900 U.S. Hwy #9, Howell Township

174 Passaic St., Garfield

2100 88th St., North Bergen

150 Harrison Ave., Kearny

Testing is reserved for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines, including people with symptoms or first responders, health care workers, and at-risk populations.