Murphy addresses his health after contracting COVID, says he ‘feels fine’

During his monthly radio show with NPR affiliates in the tri-state area on Thursday evening, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed his health following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

He said he felt “fine” during the show, titled “Ask Governor Murphy.”

The governor’s office announced Murphy’s positive test Thursday afternoon and said he was asymptomatic.

“I would not have taken the test based on anything that I’m feeling. I took it because it was a regularly scheduled one,” Murphy said.

“Given all of the rooms that I’ve been in over the past 25 months, it’s probably a small miracle that I haven’t gotten nicked before, but it is what it is… I’m going to quarantine for five days, and then when I get back out there, assuming I have a negative test, I’ll wear a mask when I’m around anybody inside,” he added.