As a New Jersey state judge is deliberating, supporters of a lawsuit accusing the state of perpetuating segregated schools held a lunchtime rally in Trenton on Thursday.

The dozens who attended represented a cross-section of youth, faith, social justice, and civil rights groups who want state leaders to demolish, what a University of California Los Angeles study determined to be, the home of some of the most segregated schools in the country.

Some speakers who were educated in the Garden State recalled the lengths their families took to send them to a better school district.

“I grew up surrounded by a sea of boarded-up houses,” said Christian Estevez, president of Latino Action Network, the lead plaintiff in the case. He recalled that his native Plainfield, Union County, was “left behind by white flight.”

“I grew up in schools where classrooms were full of students who were drowning,” Estevez said. When he was in middle school, his mom, with the help of his adult brothers and friends, rented an apartment so he would attend school nearby in more affluent Westfield.

He said the difference was night and day between the two towns.

“This was like something out of a TV show, like Happy Days or something with the white picket fences,” Estevez said. “My school wasn’t a war zone. The streets weren’t scary and I got all these services.”