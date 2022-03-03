Oral arguments in a New Jersey school desegregation case, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, begin on Thursday.

Plaintiffs, including the Latino Action Network and the NAACP NJ State Conference, will argue that the state has not done enough to properly integrate public schools and that the state should be held liable.

“What we’re trying to do here is make sure that all kids in New Jersey have access to equal opportunities in education,” said Christian Estevez, President of the Latino Action Network. “And we do not accept the idea that providing funding alone is enough to create equality.”

“We need something beyond separate but equal, we need real quality, we need real integration here, for our kids,” he said.

New Jersey has some of the most segregated schools in the nation, a University of California Los Angeles study found.

According to the consolidated brief filed in January, between 2015 to 2016 and 2019 to 2020, 47% of Black and Latino students attended schools that were 90% non-white. And 64% of Black and Latino students attended schools that were 75% non-white.

Conversely, 30% of white students attended schools that were more than 80% white. And 40% of white students attended schools that were more than 75% white.

“This is a fact that should not be accepted or tolerated and, as a matter of both constitutional and statutory law, the State is responsible for addressing it by taking appropriate steps to integrate its public schools,” wrote Lawrence Lustberg, the plaintiffs’ lead lawyer.