The New Jersey state Senate on Monday unanimously passed a bill that would create a task force to reevaluate the current school funding formula, as legislative leaders tout an agenda focused on making the state more affordable.

Sponsored by Sens. Vin Gopal (D-11) and Steven Oroho (R-24), the bill would establish the task force to study whether the state’s school funding formula adequately meets the needs of school districts. It would be required to issue a report on its findings within a year to the governor and the Legislature.

It would essentially examine the effectiveness of the current system and recommend improvements if needed.

The Senate Education Committee approved the measure about two weeks ago. The bill has not yet been acted upon by the General Assembly.

“Ensuring that the municipalities get what’s fair is always a good thing,” Senate President Nick Scutari said. “So I think the task force is going to have those types of meetings and hearings to see if improvements can be made in a process that has gotten better over the last few years, but isn’t perfect.”